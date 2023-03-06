EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Late Monday night, PennDOT announced restrictions to commercial vehicles for multiple roadways as snow begins to fall across the state.

PennDOT is temporarily restricting commercial vehicles to the right lane and reducing the speed limit to 45 miles per hour on Interstate 81 from the Schukyll County line in Luzerne County to Exit 165.

Also announced late Monday night, PennDOT will be reducing the speed limit on Interstate 80 to 45 miles per hour.

Drivers are recommended by PennDOT to avoid driving if they don’t have to.

511PA.com will have the latest updates on road restrictions.