PennDOT announces reopening of 3 Driver License Centers with limited services

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) PennDOT announced that beginning Friday May 8th, three Driver License Centers in ‘yellow phase’ counties will reopen.

The centers will adhere to restrictions on work and abide by Governor Wolf and the Department of Health’s social distancing guidelines.

Beginning May 8th, three Driver License Centers will reopen. Two of them are in our area.

Erie Driver and Photo License Center, 7200 Peach Street, Suite 480, Erie

Selinsgrove Driver and Photo License Center, 1015 Route 522, Selinsgrove

Williamsport Driver and Photo License Center, 1782 East Third Street, Williamsport

Hours of operation at all these Driver License Centers will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30am to 4:15pm Wednesday and Thursday between 8:30am and 10:30am will be designated times for customers 60 years of age or older.

Services provided under the yellow phase are as follows:

Commercial Driver License (CDL) transactions, including renewals, replacements, Medical Examiner’s Certificates (MECs), date of proof transactions, Hazardous Material Recertifications, and related transactions

Initial issuance transactions, including out-of-state transfers, ID card issuance, and related transactions

Photo license services

Driver license restoration services that cannot be completed online or via mail

Medical-related testing

Non-U.S. citizen transaction processing

Drivers that need renewal of their non-commercial license or ID are encouraged to renew online or by mail to avoid in-person visits to the centers.

If you are planning on utilizing any of the reopened Driver License Centers, the following safety measures will be in effect:

Customers will be prescreened and asked brief questions regarding any potential symptoms of COVID-19

Customers will be requested to wear masks while in the facility

Seating will be reduced at all Driver License Centers to make social distancing easier to maintain six feet distances between each seat

The number of customers will be limited to correspond with available counter stations and available seating in the customer waiting area only

Admittance to the facility will be limited to only the customer requiring service, unless assistance is needed by an accompanying person

Plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed at each counter to protect customers and employees

Cleaning protocols have been enhanced to sanitize facilities on an ongoing basis

Markings on floors have been added to assist with social distancing along with signage to communicate special instructions to customers

Some services continue to be available online. You can read more about these services by Clicking Here.

“PennDOT’s driver and photo license centers are some of Pennsylvania government’s highest public touchpoints, and it was critical that these locations close in accordance with Governor Wolf’s stay-at-home order, for the safety of our staff and customers,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We are pleased to begin reopening these locations, with safety protocols in place.”