EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Monday morning that they will be releasing an updated design for Pennsylvania driver’s licenses and ID cards, placing an emphasis on security.

By mid-November 2022, the redesign is scheduled to replace the current license design.

The new products will replace existing products during a four-year cycle, during which both card designs will be in circulation.

Some of the new features will include:

Guilloche security design, which utilizes non-commercial software specifically made for high-security documents such as passports.

Optically variable ghost portrait and variable data with UV, allowing the card to respond visibly to UV lighting.

Dynamic Look Through Element (DLTE), a gold metallic tint that can be seen under direct lighting.

“The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the driver’s license and identification card issuance process,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

More information on the new products can be found on the REAL ID page and the Driver and Vehicle Services website.