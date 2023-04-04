NICHOLSON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to a plans display, about State Route 92-Section 772 over Monroe Creek Bridge Project.

PennDOT says the plans will be displayed for public viewing at the Nicholson Township Municipal Building located at 716 Fields Brook Road, in Nicholson, on Thursday, April 20, and they will be displayed online from Thursday, April 20 until Thursday, May 4.

The purpose of the project is to provide a two-lane bridge crossing over Monroe Creek by replacing the existing structure with a new concrete box culvert on the same roadway alignment.

The proposed roadway and structure width will consist of two 11-foot lanes with four-foot road shoulders.

Additional work will include but is not limited to roadway approach paving/reconstruction, guide rail improvements, general site grading, signing, and pavement markings, officials say.

PennDOT says a detour is proposed for traffic control during the construction work. Traffic may be detoured along a 10.9-mile route via U.S. Route 11 and U.S. Route 6. It is anticipated that the detour may be in place for around a month or two during construction.

Construction is expected to begin in the Summer of 2024 and will be complete by the Fall of 2024.

Online information, including the proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment forms, can be found by visiting the PennDOT Engineering District 4-0 website, clicking on the Wyoming County box, then choosing the tile marked SR 92-772 over Monroe Creek Bridge Project.

PennDOT says the purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project to the public, display and describe the proposed detour, and for the public to give their input regarding questions or concerns with the project.