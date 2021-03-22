PennDOT announces more lane restrictions on Interstate 81

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In addition to restrictions announced last week, PennDOT has announced that there will be lane restrictions on I-81 NB and SB between exits 178 (Wilkes Barre/Scranton Airport) and 185 (Central Scranton Expressway) for pavement marking.

The restrictions will be in effect from Monday, March 22 to Friday, March 26 between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.