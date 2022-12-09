LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday there will be upcoming lane restrictions on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

According to PennDOT, the lane restrictions will be on I-81 in both the northbound and southbound directions on Monday, December 12, to perform bridge inspections.

The lane restrictions will begin at Exit 194 (Clarks Summit) and will last from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Drivers can check for more information on road conditions, by visiting 511PA.