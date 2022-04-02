BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- PennDOT has announced the long-term closure of Route 11 Southbound and 487 Northbound between Fourth and Sixth Street.

The closure is due to a roadwork improvement project in the area.

For cars traveling from Lightstreet to Route 11 North and 487 South PennDOT detours indicate drivers will follow Route 11 South to Market Street, then to East Sixth Street and finally to the Route 11/ Route 487 intersection at Columbia Boulevard. Meanwhile, trucks traveling from the same direction will be expected to follow Route 11 to Market Street, then to Fort McClure Boulevard, and finally to Route 487 Noth back to Route 11.

PennDOT advises that cars traveling from Danville to Route 11 North and 487 South will be directed to follow Market Street to East Sixth Street to the Route 11/ Route 487 intersection at Columbia Boulevard. Trucks traveling in the same directions will follow detours through Market Street to Fort McClure Boulevard back to Route 487 North.

According to PennDOT the project is expected to be in progress until the Fall of 2022.