PennDOT announces current road closures

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – PennDOT has announced several lane restrictions due to vehicle crashes.  

A jack-knifed tractor-trailer is causing disruption on State Route 247 in Jefferson Township, Lackawanna County. The road is currently closed but is expected to open by 2 pm Saturday Mach 12.  

A tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 81 near mile marker 203.1 in the Southbound lane in Lackawanna County. The road experiencing lane restrictions but is set to open by 2 pm Saturday Mach 12. 

In Pike County, on Interstate 84 in the Westbound lanes, a tractor-trailer crash near mile marker 39 is also aiding in delays. The road is expected to open by 4 pm Saturday Mach 12. 

PennDOT has sighted the lane closures and restrictions to the current Winter Storm.  

WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News will have more updates as they become available.  

