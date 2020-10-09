PennDOT and PA Turnpike Commission put emphasis on safe driving practices

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT and the PA Turnpike Commission urged drivers to stay safe on the road by observing the speed limit and staying focused as they mark “Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day” tomorrow on Saturday, Oct. 10.

“We want to encourage everyone to drive safe tomorrow and every day,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Even one life lost is one too many, and Pennsylvania is committed to moving toward zero deaths.”

According to national data, over 90 percent of crashes are caused by driver behavior. PennDOT

urges motorists to follow the speed limit, pay close attention when driving, especially in work

zones where roadway conditions can change on a daily basis.