LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is informing motorists of road work set to begin Sunday night in Luzerne County.

The work will begin at 7:00 p.m. Sunday night and wrap up around 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Work will take place between Mountain Top/Wilkes-Barre and Avoca exits. Both the north and southbound lanes will be affected.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.