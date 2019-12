CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- The 2019 Aftermath K-9 Grant Contest has come to an end. The Carbondale Police Department, along with Axel, their Giant Schnauzer, has come in second place.

People all over the nation voted for their favorite police pooch from October 23rd to November 3rd. Robert Williams, Axel's handler says the Carbondale Police Department worked hard on social media to get votes.