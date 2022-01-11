Penn State Women’s Hockey Coach joins U.S Women’s Hockey Olympic Team

In this Jan. 5, 2018 photo the sun goes down over the Pegula Ice Arena before an NCAA hockey game between Penn State University and the University of Wisconsin in State College, Pa. Penn State alumnus and owner of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and NFL’s Buffalo Bills, Terry Pegula and his wife donated $100 million to Penn State University eight years ago to fund the creation of men’s and women’s Division I hockey programs beginning in 2012-1013. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Penn State Women’s Hockey Associate Head Coach Allison Coomey has been named to Team USA’s coaching staff for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Coomey will be a team scout for the women’s national team during the tournament. Coomey has held that role for the USA in other tournaments including the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Japan.

Coomey has spent five years on the Penn State coaching staff where she has coached 11 Nittany Lions to All CHA rosters.

Coomey isn’t the only Nittany Lion to represent Penn State in the Olympics. 2021 graduate Jessica Adolfsson qualified with Team Sweden back in November. Their roster is still to be finalized.