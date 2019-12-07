Penn State tackle Will Fries announces plans to return for Senior Season

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich (15) turns the corner on Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries announces on Twitter that he will return for his senior season.

This comes a couple days after another offensive lineman, Michal Menet, also announced he will be returning for his senior season as well. Fries was also draft eligible this season but decided to stay for his senior season as well.

With Fries now returning, Penn State looks like it will return four of its five starting offensive lineman from this season. They will be missing Stephen Gonzalez, who is graduating, and will also have tight end Pat Freiermuth returning as well.

Fries has made 23 starts in his career at Penn State.