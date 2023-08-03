SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Penn State Schuylkill announced one of their athletes will be honored in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

On July 26, Penn State Schuylkill announced Tajae Stevenson will be honored in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Penn State Schuylkill says this is the second time a student-athletes’s jersey is going to be in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

In an interview, Penn State Schuylkill’s Director of Student Affairs and Athletics Bryan Valentine said Alyssa Gerber and Tajae Stevenson’s jerseys were requested by the WBHOF to hang their jerseys in their ‘Ring of Honor’ in Knoxville, Tennessee for 2022′-2023′ season.

Tajae Steveson has had her jersey displayed in the ‘Ring of Honor’ for two consecutive years.

“We hope that one day she’ll be inducted into the WBHOF for her incredible accomplishments on the court,” said Valentine.

Stevenson has been a part of the Penn State Schuylkill Women’s Basketball team since the fall of 2021 and Valentine describes her as being the most dominant player in the conference since joining.

According to her statistics, Stevenson led the team with 484 points, 288 rebounds, 24 blocks, and 941 minutes total of game time.

Valentine notes Stevenson was also named Penn State Schuylkill Female Athlete of the Year 2023-2023 season and is only 31 points away from her 1000 career points.

Stevenson was one of two transfers coming to Penn State Schuylkill from Temple University with Kassidy Ingram who transferred from Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Valentine tells 28/22 News this team was one of the most dominant in Penn State Schuylkill history.

The Penn State Schuylkill Women’s Basketball coaching staff has built this team to a championship program after having a 0-23 record in 2018-2019.

In the championship game against Penn State Leigh Valley, Schuylkill’s point guard Nadia King scored back-to-back three-pointers and Stevenson led the team 20-7 in the second quarter.

Tajae Stevenson’s success led her to receive PSUAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and was named All-PSUAC First-Team for her season during the 2022-2023 season.

28/22 News asked what are the hopes for the team and coaches following this upcoming season and their response was defending their PSUAC Women’s Basketball Championship title that they won in March of 2023 against Penn State Leigh Valley at the Bryce Jordan Center