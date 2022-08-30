UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the 12th time in 13 years Penn State will open their Big Ten slate on the road as they play Purdue in primetime on Thursday. In those Big Ten openers the Nittany Lions are 8-5, which includes last year’s nail biting 16-10 win over Wisconsin.

“Last year going to Wisconsin has put us in position to be prepared with our returners to understand what we need to do to be successful,” said Head Coach James Franklin. “Obviously going on the road at Wisconsin is a big deal. Going on the road at Purdue is a big deal.”

With Sean Clifford under center Penn State is 2-1 opening Big Ten play, all of which were on the road, with the only loss the controversial game against Indiana. With Penn State being battle tested on the road, Clifford knows what it’s like to play in hostile environments so they won’t be taking Purdue lightly.

“I’ve been in games like this. The environments going to be hectic. I know they’re going to be bringing the blackout and have a packed stadium and I’ve seen games like that before so I know what I’m getting into,” said Clifford. “Respect Purdue, their fanbase, everything that they’re gonna bring. So I’m just really excited for the opportunity, but it’s more business for myself nowadays.”

This is actually the first time that Penn State has opened up the season on a Thursday. Kickoff is at 8:00 pm in a couple days.