Penn State officials delay start of spring semester, eliminate spring break

UNIVERSITY PARK, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials with Pennsylvania State University announced Monday plans for the upcoming spring semester, including a later start to classes.

The semester includes a later start, a continuation of their current instructional models (in-person, virtual and hybrid learning), the elimination of spring break and concluding the semester on April 30.

Officials say the delay to the start of spring semester provides the university with the necessary time to complete pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for students and staff. The elimination of spring break reduces the possibility of further spread, officials say.

“The later start and the elimination of spring break are expected to reduce the possibilities for spreading the virus, and we again have the ability to pivot our instructional modes and operations if necessary. Faculty will have the option to choose their mode of instruction as long as it adheres to current health guidelines,” said Eric J. Barron, Penn State President.