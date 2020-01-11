Penn State men’s basketall falls to Wisconsin

News

by: Rosie Langello

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ) — The Penn State men’s basketball team fell to the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday afternoon inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Nittany Lions were coming off a loss to Rutgers and failed to perform well offensively in both games. Lamar Stevens had a team high 19 points followed by Izaiah Brockington.

Wisconsin’s Micah Potter had a total of 24 points and was 4-6 from the field.

Two of Penn State’s best shooters, Myles Dread and Curtis Jones Jr. combined for 0-13 from the field.

Click on the video above to see highlights and you will hear from Coach Chambers and Myles Dread.

