Penn State guard Kyle McCloskey enters transfer portal

PAhomepage.com
by: Rosie Langello
The Penn State bench, including Penn State guard Kyle McCloskey (10), celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Penn State defeated Purdue 88-76. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
(WTAJ) — According to 247Sports and other reports, Penn State guard Kyle McCloskey entered the NCAA transfer portal.
He originally played quarterback at Villanova, transferred to Penn State to play basketball but didn’t see much playing time.
Upload Photos & Videos