Penn State fraternity suspended pending investigation

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Office of Student Conduct has suspended the Phi Rho chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon, effective Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020.

According to the news release, officials are investigating an alleged unregistered social event that was held on January 30. The reported event potentially endangered students, but other serious accusations were made as well.

The university said in a statement, “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of those associated with the chapter, the Office of Student Conduct is suspending all privileges otherwise accorded to recognized student organizations at Penn State, including membership recruitment, new member activities, participation in University-wide functions, and hosting social events.”

Delta Kappa Epsilon’s national organization is cooperating with the investigation and supports the interim suspension according to the university.

The interim suspension is intended to minimize continuing risks while a full investigation is conducted.