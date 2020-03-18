Penn State delays spring commencement, extends remote learning period

UNIVERSITY PARK, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Penn State University has extended the remote-delivery period for all classes through the spring 2020 semester.

Additionally, spring commencement ceremonies will be postponed while the University explores options for celebrating the achievements of students.

These decisions align with recommendations from the federal government that call for restricting all gatherings of more than 10 people to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“Graduation is a significant milestone for our students and while it may not be the same as our traditional ceremony, we are committed to finding the best way possible to recognize the achievements of our graduates,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron.

“However, as the world works together to slow the spread of COVID-19, these decisions must be made with public health at the forefront along with the health and wellness of our students, faculty, staff, their families, and our local communities.”

Penn State will continue to update students and the community.