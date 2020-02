UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Nittany Lions basketball team continues to climb the rankings.

Penn State is now up to #13 in the latest Associated Press Poll.

11. Auburn

12. Kentucky

13. Penn State

14. West Virginia

15. Villanova

16. Colorado

17. Oregon

18. Marquette

19. Butler

20. Houston

21. Iowa

22. Illinois

23. Creighton

24. Texas Tech

25. LSU — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 10, 2020

This is Penn State’s highest ranking in the poll since the 1995-96 season when they were ranked #9.

Penn State defeated Minnesota on Saturday afternoon 83-77, moving to 18-5 on the season and 8-4 in Big Ten play. Lamar Stevens dropped a career-high 33 points.

Penn State’s next game is against Purdue in West Lafayette.