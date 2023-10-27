DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was all treats and no tricks for some pre-Halloween fun in Lackawanna County on Thursday.

More than 100 kids and their families turned out Thursday evening for the annual Penn East Federal Credit Union Trunk or Treat event in Dickson City.

Employees decorated their cars and dressed up in themes ranging from the frightening to the fierce and even the hottest Halloween look of the season: Barbie!

Kids got to grab handfuls of candy, play games, and enjoy music. The trunk or treat was free and open to members and non-members of Penn East Federal Credit Union.