LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several local business owners are sizing up the damage after a vandalism spree. Among the victims a popular bakery that is extra busy this time of year.

Business owners in Carbon County say they woke up this morning to find damage done to their shops.

The storefront window on Blended Bakery is boarded up this weekend after vandalism sometime Friday night.

Owner Christina Yurasits came into work first thing Saturday morning and couldn’t believe what she saw.

“We walked around the corner and there was glass everywhere and our window was shattered,” said Yurasits.

That window is where she had taken weeks to decorate for Christmas.

“I take really great pride and so does my staff in having us decorate our windows for the holidays. we change our directions every three weeks and now we are at a loss. It’s very sad,” explained Yurasits.

The bakery is just one of several businesses vandalized on First Street.

A house next door under renovation was also damaged.

The contractor there helped jurists board up her window when he noticed the house where he had been working was also hit.

“I came down to get a donut, coffee, and boom they are sweeping up glass and they said our window was shot at, so we grabbed some wood that we had screwed it up temporarily to keep the heat in for them. we went back to check our windows and we had one window shot in ours as well,” added Carter Johns the owner of I Got Contractor, LLC.

A few businesses down the street, Ateira’s on First Catering and Events also had broken glass.

Across the street from the bakery, wine and more on first was yet another victim in the act.

“It was a heck of a way to wake up on a Saturday morning. So close to the holidays and people got nothing better to do than you know like destroying people’s businesses,” says Mike Henninger the owner of Wine and More.

Those 28/22 News spoke with say it has caused a great deal of frustration, but are glad a few broken windows were all to come out of it

“Could’ve been a lot worse. we sure wish it hadn’t happened but all things considered nobody was hurt,” continued Henninger.

The three businesses still managed to come together and stay open Saturday, not letting their holiday spirit be shattered too.

“It’s the biggest time of the year. it’s so important for everyone to keep a smile on their face so we just had to keep moving,” says Yurasits.

The bakery says it will need a custom window replacement, likely to take more than a month to happen.

As for wine and more on First Street, owners say it will be $25,000 to replace theirs and they don’t plan on it.

All Lehighton police will tell 28/22 News is that this is an active investigation.