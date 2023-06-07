KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Canadian Wildfire smoke continues to impact northeastern and central Pennsylvania on Wednesday with the smoke reaching ground level, the air quality has been reduced to what is considered “unhealthy levels.”

Eyewitness News was out and about throughout the Wyoming Valley Wednesday and many adults and children are wearing masks. We spoke to a pediatrician about the air quality conditions and some helpful tips you can use to protect children’s health.

“I haven’t really seen anything quite like this,” said Marianne Benhamza, Grandparent.

A hazy sky hung over church street park in Kingston.

Children wearing masks could be seen playing in the jungle gym as the smell of wildfire smoke lingered in the air.

“Probably right after this, I won’t keep him out much longer, it’s just nice to take him out for a little bit but I’m not going to keep him out for too long, I just want to be careful, you just never know,” explained Benhamza.

Parents like Jenny Hetro have been getting a lot of questions from their kids about what’s going on outside.

“My son last night actually asked me if the sun with its big orange and red haze was the blood moon which is kind of funny but confusing, I guess. They’re interested and curious, and I’m just trying to tell them that sometimes things happen in the world and that it affects other places in the world,” Hetro added.

Dr. Jeffery Kyle is a pediatrician at PAK Pediatrics.

“What we have to keep in mind is that particulate matter like this can affect people and specifically children are at risk, the elderly, and pregnant women because they have less lung volumes because they’re pregnant so those are people that have to watch out the most,” Dr. Kyle.

Dr. Kyle recommends limiting time outside, using air purifiers, and wearing N-95 masks.

He says individuals with asthma should be extra vigilant.

“Make sure they carry their inhalers with them because if they have to go outside these irritants can precipitate an asthma attack so make sure you have your medicine with you and try to avoid a lot of exercise too when there’s a lot of irritants in the air,” Dr. Kyle added.

According to the CDC, wildfire smoke can make anyone sick and people with pre-existing respiratory and heart conditions are especially at risk.