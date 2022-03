SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY — A tractor-trailer carrying a large amount of milk overturned on Thursday, causing the driver to be flown to the hospital and thousands of gallons of milk to spill on the roadway.

According to Shamokin Dam Police Chief Tim Bremigen, the tractor-trailer overturned around 12:00 p.m. on the ramp heading toward Sunbury at the Veteran Memorial Bridge.