SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Scranton Tuesday evening.

Police say the incident occurred just before 6:00 p.m. in the 700 block of South Main Street.

Officers say the vehicle reportedly fled the scene and the driver has not yet been found by police. The condition of the pedestrian is still unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.