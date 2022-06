EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Police say one person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle around 7:15 Monday evening.

The crash occurred in the area of Long John Silvers in Edwardsville.





According to police, the driver of the vehicle was not transported.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.