SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital this morning after being hit by a car.

Police responded to the scene just after 7AM at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Penn Avenue, near the Gino Merli Veterans Center.

The man who was struck suffered non-life threatening injuires to his neck, back and hand.

Police say no charges are being filed against the driver at this time.