Pedestrian struck and killed in Scranton

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 58-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scranton.

Scranton Police Chief Leonard Namiotka says the man was struck by a vehicle and was unconscious on the scene when police and first responders arrived. He was then transported to the hospital where he died.

The driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene and is fully cooperating with the police, Namiotka said.

North Main Avenue is closed off between Wells Street and Parker Street while police investigate. Police advise drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos