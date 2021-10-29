Pedestrian struck and killed in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 58-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scranton.

Scranton Police Chief Leonard Namiotka says the man was struck by a vehicle and was unconscious on the scene when police and first responders arrived. He was then transported to the hospital where he died.

The driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene and is fully cooperating with the police, Namiotka said.

North Main Avenue is closed off between Wells Street and Parker Street while police investigate. Police advise drivers to avoid the area.