TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Monroe County coroner has identified the victim in Friday’s fatal pedestrian accident as 36-year-old Botasha Z. Torres of Tobyhanna.

Torres was struck by a PennDOT vehicle just after 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of Route 940 and Sir Bradford Road. There are no charges pending against the driver.