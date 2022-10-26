SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On October 27, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the University of Scranton will be holding a pedestrian safety event.

In a public release, PennDOT announced that they will be working with the University of Scranton to educate students and the public on pedestrian safety.

The event will be used to make students aware of pedestrian safety while attending classes and activities. It will highlight the newly installed flashing and lighted crosswalks around the DeNaples Student Center and nearby dorms on Mulberry Street.

The event will take place at the University of Scranton in between the DeNaples Student Center and Mckenna Court on 900 Mulberry Street from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Local officials from Lackawanna County and the City of Scranton are welcome to participate.