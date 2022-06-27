PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who died as a result of the multi-vehicle crash over the weekend has been identified by the coroner.

According to the Luzerne County Coroner 86-year-old James Mahon, of Plymouth, was taken to the hospital after a wreck along East Main Street. The wreck happened on Saturday afternoon just after 4:00.

The coroner said that Mahon was a pedestrian and was struck by a vehicle that was involved in the crash. Mahon was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead Saturday night just after 5:30.

The death was ruled accidental by the Luzerne County Coroner.

The crash is being investigated by Plymouth Borough Police and PSP Wilkes-Barre.