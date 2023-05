NORTHUMBERLAND, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Route 11 is shut down due to a pedestrian hit Monday afternoon.

According to PennDOT, Route 11 (Water Street) is closed between Route 405 (Duke Street) and King Street in Northumberland Borough in Northumberland County, due to a pedestrian crash.

A detour using local roads is in place. There is no estimated time as to when the road will reopen.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.