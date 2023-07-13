MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are currently responding to an incident where a car hit two pedestrians at the Gerrity’s parking lot in Moosic Thursday morning.

According to responders, crews arrived at Birney Avenue at the Gerrity’s parking lot in Moosic for a report of a car hitting a pedestrian around 10:50 a.m.

Police state two people, a man and a woman were struck by a red sedan after it crashed into the male victim in the parking lot and continued to crash into a parked car which pushed into another parked vehicle.

28/22 News is told the male victim is in critical condition and transported to hospital. The woman was putting groceries into her car when the red sedan crashed into her car. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Moosic and state police were on the scene investigating the cause.