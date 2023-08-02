PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An interesting camp is underway as Pennsylvania American Water is hosting an environmental camp in Peckville.

The Annual Wonderful World of Water Camp was held this week in Peckville, a camp where children learn all the watershed basics, how human activity on land affects our rivers, and discover solutions to water pollution.

“And the kids learn about water and how they impact our environment and how they can be good stewards of our environment, they’re learning, they’re having fun, and it’s all sinking in,” said Pennslyvania American Water external affairs manager Susan Turcmanovich.

On Wednesday, the kids got to learn a little more about the world that lives within the streams, specifically, the little critters we tend to ignore.

“They are in the lackawanna river looking for macroinvertebrates, and what they find can indicate the quality of the watershed and of the water, and they always find the macros that show this is a good quality stream, they have a great time, they love finding bugs because what kids don’t love bugs,” said Turcmanovich.

The Eastern Pennslyvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation joined the camp today to teach the kids how to properly use the nets to catch these bugs and how to identify their findings.

“Stoneflies, mayflies, caddisflies, water pennies, cranefly larva, there’s some bugs that they may not be familiar with in the aquatic stage but they might know them if they’re flying around their head as black flies,” said Eastern Pennslyvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation executive director Bobby Hughes.

The wonderful world of water camp allows the kids to get outdoors, have some fun, learn about our NEPA rivers, and maybe find a new interest.

“Teach them about the ecology and the health of the waters, and the ways we’re cleaning them up, it offers up pathways for them to take a look at for careers with staff that are doing things in the field,” Hughes explained.

In the end, the camp is a perfect way for kids to reconnect with the environment around them.