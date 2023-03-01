EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — NBCUniversal’s streaming service ‘Peacock’ has partnered with REELZ Channel to give it’s premium members a bit of an upgrade.

According to a press release from NBCUniversal, REELZ Channel or REELZ launched on Peacock Wednesday, March 1 with new episodes of the popular docuseries ‘On Patrol: Live,'(OPL) which recently featured the Wilkes-Barre Police Department.

NBCUniversal says its expanding Peacock’s portfolio with the addition of the new streaming partner REELZ and as of Wednesday, Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers will be able to watch REELZ Channel on the streaming platform, as well as ‘OPL’ on-demand.

As the release reads, REELZ is known for featuring the work of law enforcement and going inside the criminal justice system. REELZ Channel includes ‘OPL,’ ‘On Patrol: First Shift,’ ‘Jail,’ ‘Cops, ‘Autopsy: The Last Hours of” to name a few.

‘OPL’ will stream on Peacock, live on REELZ every Friday and Saturday night from 9:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m., and will be available the next day on-demand.

According to NBCUniversal, last year ‘OPL’ lifted REELZ to new heights with an audience gain of 270% among viewers between the ages of 25 and 54, making REELZ the fastest-growing cable network of 2022.

REELZ is joining a collection of brands and channels across categories, that include sports, news, Entertainment, reality, true crime, Spanish language, comedy, and more. Head to PeacockTV’s website for a full list of shows.