SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Live Nation, along with the Allman Brothers Band, revealed Wednesday the daily lineup for the 2023 Peach Music Festival.

The Peach Music Festival is now in its 11th year as it began as the first-ever Allman Brothers Band-inspired festival in the Northeast and quickly turned into one of the most highly-anticipated musical events of the summer.

The four-day live music and camping event will be hosted at Montage Mountain in Scranton, from Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The full daily lineup is as follows:

Thursday, June 29

Headliner: Goose

Courtesy: Live Nation

Featuring: Twiddle, Thumpasaurus, and Friends of the Brothers.

Friday, June 30

Headliner: Ween

Featuring: Umphreys McGee, Ripe, Dogs In A Pile Trouble No More, Tapers Choice, Tauk featuring Kanika Moore, Mo Lowda & The Humble, Kanika Moore presents The Broadband, Son Little Yam Yam, Ally Venable, Little Bird, The Psycodelics, Couch, Will Evans, Baked Shrimp, and Proper Tea.

There will also be a Late Night Set featuring LP Giobbi and Daniel Donato`s Cosmic Peach.

Saturday, July 1

Headliner: My Morning Jacket

Featuring: Les Claypool`s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Mike Gordon, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Jaimoe & Friends, Karina Rykman, Melt, Raq, Circles Around the Sun, Oh He Dead, Cris Jacobs Band, One Time Weekend, The Sweet Lillies, The National Reserve, Brother and Sister, Veronica Lewis, JB Strauss, Mountain Grass Unit, Wax Owls, and Brown Eyed Women.

Late Night Set: The Australian Pink Floyd Show performing Dark Side of the Moon and Magic City Hippies.

Sunday, July 2

Headliner: Tedeschi Trucks Band

Featuring: Ziggy Marley, Joe Russo`s Almost Dead, Lettuce, Duane Betts, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Ghost Light, Taz Plays Hendrix, Mihali, Jupiter & Okwess, J.D. Simo, Quinn Sullivan, Hans Williams, Parrotfish, Kendall Street Company, and Roast John.

The four-day live music event will feature over 50 artists, food and craft vendors, and access to Montage Mountain’s water park with an interactive VIP area.

Four-day tickets, two-day tickets, single-day tickets, VIP packages, travel packages, camping or “glamping” tents, and RV passes are available for purchase online at The Peach Music Festival website or Live Nation Entertainment’s website.