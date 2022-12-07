SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Peach Music Festival announced on Wednesday that it will return to Montage Mountain in Scranton for Summer 2023.

The Peach Festival will take place from June 29 through July 2, 2023.

The four-day camping and music experience is the first Allman Brothers inspired music festival in the Northeast.

While set at Montage Mountain, the Peach Music Festival will allow access to Montage Mountain Ski Resort’s water park, as well as featuring food and craft vendors and a VIP area with live sets, podcasts, portable bars, food trucks and more.

A limited number of early bird passes to the festival, including some VIP passes, go on sale on Friday, December 9, at 12:00 p.m. Those passes can be purchased at the Peach Music Festival’s website.