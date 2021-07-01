Peach Music Festival kicks off in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – It’s another sign of getting back to normalcy. The largest music festival since the start of the pandemic is being held in Lackawanna County this weekend.

Those in attendance say the music already started with a soft opening Wednesday night. For fans of concerts like Jorge Escuderoochoa from St. Louis, it has been a long time without live music.

“I live for the next show. And I haven’t been to a show since March 13 to be exact of 2020, so it has been over a year. This is my first show so I’m just very excited to be here. There is no way I could sleep. It’s like a five-year-old on the night before going to Disneyland.”

Festival goers like Madeline Garner tell Eyewitness News that the festival is not only about the music, it’s about the community.

“I go a lot of places for music, but Pennsylvania is one of my favorite places to go for music. My family is from this area. I love being up in the mountains. And it’s really just a good feeling here. Very calm and grounding. And you’re going to hear some phenomenal music and one of the really nice things about peach is that a lot of people that are near and dear to me have been coming to peach for years as well.

So it is a good chance to reconnect with people.”

The Peach Music Festival runs Thursday through Sunday at Montage Mountain.