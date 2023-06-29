SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Peach Fest returned to Scranton Thursday. The festival is now in its 11th year and continues to grow.

The four-day live music and camping event will be hosted at Montage Mountain from June 29 through July 2nd. This year’s acts include “Ween” and “My Morning Jacket.”

“Pure joy and happiness. You got a water park in the middle of it. You go get wet and listen to good music. All smiles! It’s a great place to be this time of year,” said Anthony DePoalo.

“We both like the jam music. We actually went to Dead and Company, Grateful Dead and Company, we went to their show in Burgesstown a couple weeks ago and look forward to just jamming out, feeling the good vibes, and good energy around us,” added Adam Cooper, first time at Peach Fest.

The peach music festival is also looking for volunteers to keep montage mountain clean and green.

To see a full list of performers head to the Peach Fest website.