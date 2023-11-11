WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say a slammed car door is what led to a shooting in the parking lot of a Luzerne County marketplace.

Just after 9 p.m. Thursday night, police responded to the Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace for the report of two people shooting at one another in the parking lot.

Police say they investigated the scene and spoke with witnesses who provided a clear description of the pair.

Within 24 hours, police said they had identified and arrested both men.

25-year-old Nicholas Gilliard, from Wilkes-Barre, and 48-year-old Johnny Credle allegedly got into a dispute over one of the men slamming the door of a ride share.

Both men have been denied bail and were taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Both men are facing attempted aggravated assault charges.