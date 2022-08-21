WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Williamsport Bureau of Police arrested a teen with multiple gunshot wounds for allegedly starting a gunfight with a man in Lycoming County.

Officials said Williamsport Bureau of Police, WBP, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Edwin Street on August 19 for a report of multiple shots fired.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers said they found an uninjured adult man and a 16-year-old child suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators spoke with the uninjured man and found that he had been walking on Edwin Street when two juveniles approached him.

In the interview with officers, police said the man told them one of the juveniles talked to him while the other juvenile walked behind him, pulled out a gun, and fired a shot at the man.

Law enforcement said the man was able to draw his own gun and a gunfight ensued.

According to officials, the 16-year-old suspect was shot multiple times before fleeing a short distance.

Police said the 16-year-old suspect is in custody and will be arraigned on multiple felony charged.

The investigation is ongoing and police urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police at (570)327-7560 extension 7595.