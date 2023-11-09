LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is in custody after stealing an ambulance and crashing it into the front of a Turkey Hill convenience store before leading police on a chase and crashing it again.

According to police, on November 6 around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to EMS requesting assistance that involved an intoxicated person with a laceration from a bottle. Upon arrival, 35-year-old Marcus A. Stapleton was taken to the hospital, treated and released at 2:30 a.m., police say.

Around 4:18 a.m., police say Stapleton arrived at Turkey Hill on Washington Boulevard driving an ambulance with blood on his body asking for directions to Route 81 and stating he had a body in the back of the vehicle.

Moments after Stapleton left, officers say they received a call from the clerk reporting Stapleton’s behavior.

Court documents said at 4:28 a.m. he returned to the convenience store asking for directions again before crashing into the front wall of the store and backing out onto the road.

The affidavit states officers located Stapleton on Lycoming Mall Drive by using a location tracker placed inside the ambulance.

Officers say when they activated their emergency lights Stapleton failed to stop and instead drove the ambulance into the Pennsylvania State Police car and took off onto Lycoming Mall Drive.

Court documents mentioned during the chase, Stapleton crashed on Fairfield Road and began to flee on foot.

Officials say Stapleton gained access and hid within a business before officers arrived and placed him in custody.

The criminal complaint states Stapleton caused $5000.00 in damage to the police car, $5000.00 worth of damage to the stolen ambulance, and at least $1000.00 worth of damage to the convenience store.

Officials note Stapleton recently “maxed out” on a federal sentence and was released from the supervision of United States Probation.

Stapleton is charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, receiving stolen property, and several other related charges.