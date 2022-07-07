MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a man who broke into a Snyder County pizza shop on July 2 was arrested for public drunkenness just hours before.

Pennsylvania State Police said Michael Larson, from New York, broke into MOD Pizza in the 2100 block of Susquehanna Trail and stole the tip jar and $112.43 in cash.

Troopers said MOD Pizza staff were able to watch Larson steal the money remotely via their camera system, and when staff gave a description of Larson to troopers, they said the description matched Larson’s description who they arrested for public drunkenness just over an hour prior.

Officials also said they found Larson and took him into custody.

Law enforcement said they seized physical evidence at the scene.

Larson is being charged with burglary and theft charges and is currently being held in Snyder County Prison in lieu of a $75,000 bail.