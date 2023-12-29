KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man in Kingston Township allegedly stabbed his roommate following an argument that stemmed from the roommate being too loud on the phone.

At 8:20 p.m. Thursday night, officers say they were called to the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for a man with three stab wounds. Investigators spoke with a nurse and the victim in an attempt to locate who stabbed him.

During their conversation with the victim, police say they learned the victim’s roommate, 32-year-old John Cassidy, stabbed the victim following an argument that stemmed from the victim talking too loud on the phone.

Investigators say the argument took place at their residence on Pioneer Avenue in Trucksville.

The victim was taken into the emergency surgery room for his injuries following his conversation with police.

According to court documents, Cassidy was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Cassidy is being held in the Luzerne County Prison on a $75,000 cash bail according to court dockets.