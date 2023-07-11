JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Making sure everyone has access to high-speed broadband held was the purpose of a meeting at the 911 emergency services center in Lackawanna County.

The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) hosted a community meeting to give citizens more information about how the commonwealth is working to develop a plan to help improve equitable and affordable high-speed internet access across Pennslyvania.

“But affordability just generally is a major concern, especially in the equity piece, that’s affordability for individuals, affordability for businesses, its affordability for access to something that everyone should have access to,” said PBDA Digital Equity Program Manager Julia Brinjac.

The meeting was an open discussion, which gave the public an opportunity to share issues, voice their thoughts and opinions. They were also asked to fill out a survey.

The goal of developing this plan is to get as much feedback and input as possible from the public, both good and bad.

“So the mentality is we want to serve everybody, but the way the grant program is functionally going to work is we are going to create guidelines after hearing from these communities, and then apply those to serve those areas,” Brinjac said.

Lackawanna residents, such as bonnie smith, are pleased with the information that was shared.

“There’s a lot of money out there, and there seems to be some very very committed civil servants, both federal and state, which was delightful to see and hear,” said Lackawanna Resident Bonnie Smith.

Pennslyvania is guaranteed to receive $1,000,000 plus additional millions for this broadband plan, and this plan is for all residents, businesses, and communities.

Brinjac says PBDA plans to have high-speed internet access to everyone by 2030. It was also mentioned in the meeting they will have a draft of their digital equity plan by August.