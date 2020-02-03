Live Now
Senate Impeachment Trial Continues

Paying the Price; protecting sensitive data

News
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Some local officials call it a “necessary evil”, ransomware insurance.

It’s used to pay the costs or “ransom” to cyber attackers.

A local school district recently used the insurance to free up its information from cyber attackers.

It’s a growing problem and while the insurance could be expensive, some officials say it’s part of the new reality when it comes to protecting its sensitive data.

Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick presents “Paying the Price” tonight on Eyewitness News at 6PM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos