SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A park in Scranton went to the dogs, literally, for a good cause.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosted “Paws in the Park” at McDade Park. Dozens of vendors were on hand along with those furry, four-legged friends up for adoption.

The non-profit shelter does not receive any government funding, so it depends on events like this to raise money for animal care and shelter upkeep.

“The money we receive is from generous donations from the community so this is just a little bit to celebrate them you know as well as celebrate Griffin Pond Animal Shelter,” said Griffin Pond Animal Shelter Director Sherry Crolly.

The shelter says it got many applications to adopt a pet that are just waiting on approval.