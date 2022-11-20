WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A type of tree native to the Eastern US is now part of the Wilkes-Barre Area Community Garden. Some group members braved the cold Sunday to plant a half-dozen PawPaw trees at their plot of land on the 400 block of South River Street.

The trees are expected to grow between 15 and 20 feet tall and produce green fruit called PawPaws.

Those in the know say the fruit tastes like banana, mixed with mango and citrus.

The community garden club’s goal is to expand knowledge of both inexperienced and advanced gardeners.

“A lot of people around here have never had a garden, have never tried gardening at all. So just with the idea of exposing people to new things, to new things they could do on their own, we thought it’d be nice to get something that is more difficult to get on your own, but that people still haven’t ever had,” said Cory Ruda, a Volunteer with the Wilkes-Barre Area Community Garden.

The PawPaw trees were donated by Bear Creek Organics.

No fruit is expected from the trees until next fall at the earliest.