SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) announced Tuesday a $4 million water line upgrade project to replace more than 5,200 feet of water main along North Main Avenue in Scranton, to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting. The system improvements will replace the water main dating back to 1898.

PAW officials say the project, started in late November and involves company contractors installing new 20-and 24-inch ductile iron pipes, replacing six- and 16-inch water mains along North Main Avenue, from Parker Street to Viewmont Drive.

“We’ve experienced several leaks on this pipe over the years. Along with that history of leaks, the larger diameter main will allow us to better handle system demands and provide more reliable service,” said Matt Griffith the project manager for Pennsylvania American Water.

PAW says crews will work weekdays between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction and the company expects to complete the water main installation, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, in spring 2024 with final restoration and paving set for late 2024.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower-than-normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.

According to PAW, this infrastructure upgrade project is not only an important investment in public health and safety, but it also helps support the economic health of the communities we serve. Economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy.

For more information contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-565-7292 or visit the PAW website.